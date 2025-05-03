A tragic accident unfolded in the Rath area of Hamirpur district when a speeding motorcycle ran over a young child’s neck and dragged him for nearly 20 steps, leaving the local community in shock. According to eyewitnesses, the child was playing near the roadside when a motorcyclist, allegedly riding at high speed, lost control and ran over the boy. The child got entangled in the vehicle and was dragged along the road for a significant distance before the bike finally came to a halt. Locals rushed to the scene and pulled the injured child out from under the motorcycle. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. His condition remains critical. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Hamirpur: Furious Over Not Getting Married, Man Creates High-Voltage Drama, Sets Own House on Fire; Arrested (Watch Videos).

Speeding Motorcycle Runs Over Child’s Neck, Drags Him for Almost 20 Steps in Rath

हमीरपुर के राठ कोतवाली क्षेत्र में एक तेज रफ्तार बाइक मासूम बच्चे की गर्दन पर चढ़ गई, जिससे बच्चा बाइक में फंसकर करीब 20 कदम तक घसीटता चला गया। pic.twitter.com/f78RmQMFk6 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 3, 2025

