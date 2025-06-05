In the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a woman displayed incredible bravery after a man who was allegedly drunk tried to abuse her in the Maudaha Kotwali neighbourhood. Eyewitnesses claim that the man, who was intoxicated, tried to harass the woman. Outrage erupted over the incident, but the woman bravely faced him head-on instead of compromising. She disciplined the man for his inappropriate behaviour by slapping him several times in public during a moment that attracted the attention of onlookers. Her courage was commended by the locals, who said that her actions set an example for others. Hamirpur Shocker: Girl’s Mother Beats Man With Slippers for Alleged Harassment; Viral Video Surfaces.

Woman Publicly Slaps Drunk Man for Harassment

यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले के मौदहा कोतवाली क्षेत्र में शराब के नशे में धुत्त युवक ने महिला के साथ अभद्रता और छेड़छाड़ की कोशिश की। गुस्साई महिला ने हिम्मत दिखाते हुए युवक को सरेआम थप्पड़ों से सबक सिखाया। pic.twitter.com/2bfMlHwSPW — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) June 5, 2025

