Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to wish people on the occasion of Easter. "Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society," PM Modi said in a tweet. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Check Tweet:

Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2022

