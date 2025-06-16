In a shocking incident, a woman pointed a gun at a petrol pump employee during a dispute over CNG refuelling in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the woman threatened the employee, stating, “I will shoot so many bullets that even your family won’t recognize you,” as tensions escalated after the employee asked passengers to step out of the car. The police acted quickly after the CCTV footage went viral and registered an FIR against Ariba Khan, Husnbano, and Ehsan Khan. The revolver used in the threat was seized, and the woman calmed down following public intervention. Authorities continue to investigate the case under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Hardoi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 4 Tyre Shops Due to Short Circuit in Uttar Pradesh, No Casualties Reported.

Woman Points Gun at Pump Staff Over CNG Dispute

"इतनी गोली मारूंगी कि घरवाले भी पहचानने से इनकार कर देंगे" UP के जिला हरदोई में एक कार में CNG भरनी थी। सेल्समैन से कार सवारों को नीचे उतरने को कहा। इस पर विवाद हुआ। महिला ने सेल्समैन के सीने पर रिवॉल्वर तान दी। महिला अरीबा खां, हुस्नबानो, एहसान खां पर FIR दर्ज, रिवॉल्वर जब्त। pic.twitter.com/KuLAjg48CM — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 16, 2025

UP Police Seize Revolver After Woman Threatens Fuel Station Worker

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)