A video from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar has gone viral, showing a drunk woman creating chaos near the Rodibelwala Chowki, close to the holy site of Har Ki Pauri. In the video, the woman is seen stopping cars in the middle of the road and, in a bizarre act, halting a moving traffic policeman’s scooter. Despite his refusal, she forcibly sat on it. The incident, which occurred at night, was recorded by a bystander and widely shared on social media, drawing heavy public criticism. As Haridwar is a religious city with strict bans on alcohol and meat, the woman’s behavior sparked outrage. Though the video’s authenticity remains unverified, police have assured a serious investigation into the matter. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Jabalpur: Man Collapses and Dies While Working Out At Gym, Heart Attack Suspected; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Drunk Woman Creates Chaos in Haridwar

हरिद्वार में एक महिला का वीडियो सामने आया है, जहां महिला शराब के नशे में सड़क पर जमकर उत्पात मचाते नजर आ रही है pic.twitter.com/F5KMaEWqB1 — Khushbu_journo (@Khushi75758998) April 19, 2025

