A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Sunday night, April 6. According to news agency IANS, the blaze erupted at Ganpati Chemical Factory in Haridwa's Ibrahimpur at around 9 PM on Sunday night. One person was severely injured, and several others are feared trapped. Firefighters from multiple stations are battling the blaze, which is yet to be controlled. Uttarakhand Forest Dept to Buy Dry Pine Leaves for Rs 10 Per Kg to Check Forest Fire.

Massive Blaze Engulfs Chemical Factory in Haridwar

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: A massive fire broke out at Ganpati Chemical Factory in Ibrahimpur, Haridwar, around 9 PM. One person was severely injured, and several are feared trapped. Firefighters from multiple stations are battling the blaze, which is yet to be controlled pic.twitter.com/7v8SmdfVb3 — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2025

