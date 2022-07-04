The Haryana government has decided to provide free health facilities like laboratory and radiological tests to HIV positive patients in the state under Public Private Partnership mode. The Patients of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which causes the acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), have been added to the seven categories that are being provided various health facilities free of cost under PPP mode, an official spokesperson of the state Health Department said on Monday.

Haryana govt to provide free health facilities like laboratory and radiological tests to HIV positive patients in state: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)