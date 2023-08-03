A speeding car hit several bike riders in Haryana’s Panchkula region on Wednesday night. A video of the horrifying incident is currently doing rounds on the internet. This occurs at a time when the state is still in a precarious position as a result of violence that broke out in numerous locations on Monday following stone-throwing during a religious procession in Nuh. Bengaluru Hit-and-Run Case: Biker, Pillion Rider Suffer Injuries After Car Hits Their Bike, Traffic Police React After Horrific Accident Video Surfaces.

Haryana Road Accident Video

VIDEO | A speeding car hit several bike riders in Haryana's Panchkula last night. pic.twitter.com/Nt8YTJiznR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2023

