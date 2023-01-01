As the clock struck midnight, India and several countries across the world welcomed New Year 2023 with much fervor and zeal. On the occasion of New Year 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share New Year's greetings. Extending his best wishes and greetings to the people of the country on the first day of New Year 2023, PM Modi said, "Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health." New Year 2023 Wishes: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Extends Greetings to People of State.

Check PM Narendra Modi’s Tweet:

Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023

