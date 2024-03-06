The Calcutta High Court recently allowed a plea moved by a woman to replace the biological father's surname in the child's birth certificate with the stepfather's name. The woman of the minor child wanted to replace the biological father's surname with the stepfather's name. In her plea, the woman said that the child was born from her first marriage. After the dissolution of her first marriage, the woman remarried and moved out of the marital house to live with her present husband. She also said that her present husband had accepted the child and the child knew the man as his father. "One cannot be hyper-technical while dealing with personal issues with hardly any public law element involved. With the change in circumstances, the entry in respect of the father of the minor child has to be taken as improper and liable to be rectified and the records are to be corrected," the court said. Abhijit Gangopadhyay Resigns: Calcutta High Court Judge Quits Post, Set To Join Politics.

HC on Birth Certificate

Calcutta High Court Allows Rectification Of Child's Birth Certificate To Replace Biological Father's Surname With Step-Father's Surname | ⁦@Srinjoy77⁩https://t.co/NMJfOXdJa4 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)