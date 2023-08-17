The Karnataka High Court recently observed that “Fading away of the intimacy after six years of consensual acts of sexual intercourse cannot mean that it would become ingredients of Section 375 [Rape] of the IPC." Live Law reported that the single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna thus quashed a rape case registered by a woman against her live-in partner whom she had befriended on Facebook. The case pertained to a man named Girinath B, who was booked under sections 417 and 420 of the IPC. The other proceedings were registered at Davangere for offences under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 504, 323, 114, and 417 r/w 34 of the IPC. HC on Consensual Sex: If Married Woman With Prior Experience of Sexual Relations Doesn't Object, Intimate Relationship Cannot Be Termed Non-Consensual, Says Allahabad High Court.

HC on Rape Charge After Consensual Sex:

