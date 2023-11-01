The Allahabad High Court recently said that the POCSO Act is not meant to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between adolescents. The high court observed that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was never meant to treat consensual romantic connections between teenagers as criminal offences. The high court branch of Justice Krishan Pahal also stated that although the POCSO Act is aimed at safeguarding children from sexual abuse, it is being misused these days to exploit children. The court, during its observation, also said that courts should examine whether or not the relationship was consensual based on love when bail petitions in POCSO cases come up. HC on Consensual Sex: Calcutta High Court Expresses Concern Over POCSO Act Conflating Sexual Abuse With Consensual Sex Among Adolescents.

HC on Consensual Romantic Relationships

