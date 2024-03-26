HC on Sex Outside Marriage: Adults Indulging In Consensual Sexual Relations Outside Marital Setting Constitutes No Offence, Says Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court observed that no statutory offence gets constituted if two adults are indulging in consensual sexual relations outside of marriage. According to LiveLaw, the FIR filed by a man alleging the abduction of his wife has been nullified by the court. The decision came after the woman presented herself before the court, accompanied by an affidavit. In her statement, she categorically denied any abduction, asserting that she had entered into a live-in relationship of her own volition with one of the individuals accused. HC on Denial of Sex by Spouse: Wife’s Refusal of Having Sex With Husband for Extended Period Amounts to Mental Cruelty, Valid Reason for Divorce, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court.

HC on Sex Outside Marriage

Adults Willingly Engaging In Sexual Relations Outside Marital Setting Constitutes No Offence: Rajasthan High Court | @ISparshUpadhyay #RajasthanHighCourt https://t.co/4Fb6Igi95D — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)