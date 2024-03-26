HC on Sex Outside Marriage: Adults Indulging In Consensual Sexual Relations Outside Marital Setting Constitutes No Offence, Says Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court observed that no statutory offence gets constituted if two adults are indulging in consensual sexual relations outside of marriage.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 26, 2024 03:19 PM IST

The Rajasthan High Court observed that no statutory offence gets constituted if two adults are indulging in consensual sexual relations outside of marriage. According to LiveLaw, the FIR filed by a man alleging the abduction of his wife has been nullified by the court. The decision came after the woman presented herself before the court, accompanied by an affidavit. In her statement, she categorically denied any abduction, asserting that she had entered into a live-in relationship of her own volition with one of the individuals accused. HC on Denial of Sex by Spouse: Wife’s Refusal of Having Sex With Husband for Extended Period Amounts to Mental Cruelty, Valid Reason for Divorce, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court.

HC on Sex Outside Marriage

