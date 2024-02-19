The Madras High Court recently directed the Union Government to provide a pension to a nonagenarian former member of the Indian National Army who was incarcerated in Rangoon (Myanmar) back in 1945. The court observed while stating that the schemes in the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Yojana have to be read harmoniously. The high court bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy also noted that in cases where the persons belonging to the INA were incarcerated in a foreign country, it would be difficult to strictly adhere to the criterion provided in the scheme and in such cases, the scheme had to be read harmoniously. Madras High Court Grants Protection to Man Seeking To Remove Stone 'Projected As Idol' at Property Entrance, Says 'Unfortunate That Superstitious Beliefs Still Prevail'.

HC on Pension

