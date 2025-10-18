Vera Kravtsova, a 26-year-old model and singer from Belarus, was allegedly trafficked and killed in a horrifying black market organ trade operation after being lured by a fake modeling job. Vera traveled to Bangkok for a modeling opportunity but was instead trafficked across the border to Myanmar, where she was reportedly enslaved in a notorious scam center. Forced to serve wealthy men and scam clients, she lost communication with her family in early October. Reports suggest that after she stopped making money, she disappeared. Her family was later contacted by unknown individuals demanding USD 500,000 for the return of her body. When they refused, they received a chilling message: “We cremated her.” Russian media claim she was killed and her organs sold. Myanmar has become infamous for such trafficking operations targeting foreign women. Shocking! Missing Ukrainian OnlyFans Model Maria Kovalchuk Found Dumped on Roadside in Dubai With Broken Spine; 20-Year-Old’s Condition Critical.

Belarus Model Vera Kravtsova Trafficked and Killed in Myanmar Organ Trade

[WORLD] A 26‑year‑old Belarusian model and singer, Vera Kravtsova, has reportedly been killed in Myanmar after falling victim to a human‑trafficking ring. Kravtsova travelled from Bangkok to Yangon on September 20 for what she believed was a modelling job. Instead, she was… pic.twitter.com/HzoEDeP3hy — 鳳凰資訊 PhoenixTV News (@PhoenixTV_News) October 17, 2025

26 year old Vera Kravtsova, a Belarusian singer was fraudulently called to Thailand on pretext of modelling, kidnapped & sold in Myanmar to cyber crime mafias. She was asked to seduce men on calls & get money. When failed, she was tortured & k!lled with her organs sold. pic.twitter.com/NvUy6BC5C8 — Siddharth's Echelon (@SiddharthKG7) October 18, 2025

