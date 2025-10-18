Vera Kravtsova, a 26-year-old model and singer from Belarus, was allegedly trafficked and killed in a horrifying black market organ trade operation after being lured by a fake modeling job. Vera traveled to Bangkok for a modeling opportunity but was instead trafficked across the border to Myanmar, where she was reportedly enslaved in a notorious scam center. Forced to serve wealthy men and scam clients, she lost communication with her family in early October. Reports suggest that after she stopped making money, she disappeared. Her family was later contacted by unknown individuals demanding USD 500,000 for the return of her body. When they refused, they received a chilling message: “We cremated her.” Russian media claim she was killed and her organs sold. Myanmar has become infamous for such trafficking operations targeting foreign women. Shocking! Missing Ukrainian OnlyFans Model Maria Kovalchuk Found Dumped on Roadside in Dubai With Broken Spine; 20-Year-Old’s Condition Critical.

