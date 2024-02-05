The Madras High Court recently granted relief to a man who sought police protection to remove a stone "projected as an idol" at the entrance of his home. The court passed the order while observing that the society was not evolving and letting go of superstitious beliefs. The high court bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh noted that the stone covered with a green cloth was planted right in front of the petitioner's property. The court also said that an attempt was being made to call the stone an idol, and on that ground, the petitioner was not allowed to enjoy his property. ‘Palani Murugan Temple is Not A Picnic Spot’, Says Madras High Court; Upholds Ban on Entry Of Non-Hindus Beyond Flagpole.

HC on Superstition

