As the high tide is predicted in Mumbai, the gate of Haji Ali Dargah will be closed on the following dates. On Monday July 11 the gate will be close from 08:00.a.m. to 12:30.p.m., Tuesday from 09:00.a.m. to 01:30.p.m., Wednesday from 09:30 to 02:15.p.m., Thursday 10:00.a.m. to 03:00.p.m. and Friday 11:00 am.to 04:00 PM respectively. Haji Ali Dargah is one of the most known shrines in south Mumbai. The dome is designed in Indo-Islamic architecture style. The shrine has been built in the Arabian Sea.

Check Timetable:

