New Delhi, April 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on 'Himachal Diwas'. Himachal Pradesh Day 2023 Images, Greetings and Quotes: Netizens Share Himachal Statehood Day Messages and Wallpapers To Mark the Formation Day of the State.

Himachal was organised as a province on this day in 1948 by merging several princely states. Himachal Pradesh Day 2023: Netizens Share Greetings, Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Mark the Formation Day of the State.

Modi wished prosperity and happiness to the people, noting that the state is famous for its natural beauty and tourism.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)