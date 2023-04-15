Himachal Day is observed every year on April 15th to mark the day when the region was recognised as a full-fledged state. Post Independence, 28 minor princely states were integrated into one province of Himachal Pradesh in 1948. Himachal Day 2023 is an official holiday in the state of Himachal Pradesh. This day is celebrated to glorify the state's creation. On the occasion, netizens took to Twitter to share the Himachal Pradesh Day greeting, wishes, and messages. Himachal Pradesh Day 2023 Images, Greetings and Quotes: Netizens Share Himachal Statehood Day Messages and Wallpapers To Mark the Formation Day of the State.

Hearty congratulations and many best wishes to all the people of Himachal on 'Himachal Day'! May the holy 'Dev Bhoomi' continue to set new records of development, this is my prayer to Mother Jwala Devi.#himachal — Himanshu Gupta (@Himansh89652837) April 15, 2023

Hearty congratulations and many best wishes to all the people of Himachal on the occasion of 'Himachal Day'! May the holy 'Dev Bhoomi' continue to set new records of development, this is my prayer to Mother Jwala Devi. — Vivek Rajwanshi (@Vivek_Rajwanshi) April 15, 2023

Himachal is not just a state, it is a lovely culture and a sense of innocence, which is always in the hearts of the people of Himachal Pradesh. Best wishes to all the people of Himachal Pradesh on the foundation day of the state 🚩🙏.#HimachalPradesh#himachaldivas pic.twitter.com/vVBTA4ftvf — Adv. Naveen Suryavanshi (@Naveen71104127) April 15, 2023

