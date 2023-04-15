Happy Himachal Pradesh Day 2023. Himachal Pradesh Day marks the state formation day as it was on this day in 1948 that Himachal Pradesh was created as a province of India. Netizens took to Twitter to share lovely Himachal Pradesh Day 2023 images, Himachal Pradesh Day 2023 wishes, Happy Himachal Pradesh Day 2023 quotes and greetings to share their excitement and pride in celebrating this wonderful and historical day. Himachal Pradesh Travel Guide: Know The Best Time to Visit The Hills.

Himachal Pradesh Day 2023 Wishes

"जनत का अहसास है हिमाचल हर किसी के लिये खास है हिमाचल देवो का निवास है हिमाचल हम सब के दिल के पास है हिमाचल" HAPPY HIMACHAL DAY....जय जय हिमाचल One of best place to live in the world pic.twitter.com/nCSuIU5f57 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) April 15, 2023

Himachal Pradesh Day 2023 Greetings

Happy Himachal Pradesh Day

Stopped at Tabo, enroute to Kaza for 75th Himachal Day celebrations. Tabo Monastery is the spiritual centre of Buddhism in Upper Himalyas. Established in 996 AD, the Monastery retains its original paintings and other artefacts. pic.twitter.com/dGxehUZPZJ — DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE, HIMACHAL PRADESH (@DGP_HP) April 14, 2023

Beautiful Day to Celebrate

Happy 75th State Formation Day

HAPPY HIMACHAL DAY best wishes to everyone on 73th Statehood Day. Humein garb hai ki hum Himachali hai@ pic.twitter.com/fBg7HZ5VsI — Rajkumari Thakur (@RajkumariThak15) April 15, 2023

