Himachal Pradesh Govt To Impose Night Curfew From April 27 Till May 10 in Kangra, Una, Solan & Sirmour Districts of State From 10 PM to 5 AM:

Himachal Pradesh govt has decided to impose corona curfew in 4 districts of the State - Kangra, Una, Solan & Sirmour from 10 pm to 5 am from midnight of 27th April to 10th May. This was decided in high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Jai Ram Thakur: CMO #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

It was also decided to make RTPCR tests within 72 hrs mandatory for all visitors visiting the State. It was decided that in case the persons have not undergone RTPCR test, they would have to remain in home quarantine/isolation at the place of their residence for 14 days: CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

