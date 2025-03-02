The body of 22-year-old Congress worker Himani Narwal was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the political and local community. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded a high-level probe into the case, calling the manner in which her body was disposed of “shocking.” Himani, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Rohtak, had been an active member of the Congress party for the past decade. According to her mother, Savita, political rivalry might have played a role in her daughter’s tragic death. “The election and party claimed my daughter’s life. She had made enemies, and those responsible could be from the party or even her friends. She was close to Asha Hooda, but no one from Congress has reached out to us,” she alleged. Savita also stated that she would not perform the last rites until justice was served. Himani’s brother, Jatin, echoed similar concerns, hinting at internal party disputes as a possible motive. “She was rising quickly within the Congress, which may have led to envy. There are multiple CCTV cameras in our colony, and the suitcase in which her body was found is from our own home. Yet, the police have made no progress. The administration is not cooperating,” he said. Jatin also mentioned that he and his sister had participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, but now, no senior leader had come forward to support their family. The suitcase containing Himani’s body was first spotted by passersby, who alerted the authorities. Sampla Police Station Inspector Bijender Singh confirmed that an investigation was underway and a case had been registered. Meanwhile, the victim’s family continues to demand justice, urging authorities to expedite the probe. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Sampla Bus Stand in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Expresses Shock Over Incident.

Family Refuses Last Rites, Demands Justice After Her Congress Leader’s Body Found in Suitcase

#WATCH | Body of a woman Congress worker found in a suitcase | Rohtak, Haryana: Brother of deceased Himani Narwal, Jatin says, "...There are several CCTVs in our colony...The suitcase (in which the body was found) is from our own home...It (perpetrator) could be someone from the… pic.twitter.com/X232kQKuie — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2025

#WATCH | Body of a woman Congress worker found in a suitcase | Rohtak, Haryana: Savita, mother of deceased Himani Narwal says, "...Election and party claimed my daughter's life. She made some enemies due to that. These (perpetrators) could be even from the party, they could be… pic.twitter.com/cozG3xD4gB — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2025

