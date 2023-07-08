New Delhi, July 8: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in several regions across the country. In a statement, the IMD predicted "a very heavy rainfall activity over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest and west India on July 9 and decrease thereafter". It said that eastern India and northeast would receive more rain from July 9.

The IMD said: "There is also a chance of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall occurring in the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and Rajasthan from July 8-10. Also, Uttar Pradesh is likely to see rainfall for the next five days. Delhi Rains Forecast: Fresh Spell of Rain Drenches National Capital; Cloudy Sky With Moderate Rain Today, Predicts IMD (Watch Video).

"Furthermore, Himachal Pradesh may experience extremely heavy rainfall on July 9 while Uttarakhand is expected to receive heavy rainfall on the same day," it said.

The IMD said that west India is expected to receive light to moderate widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue in Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Maharashtra, and Gujarat for the next three days. "There may be a reduction in rainfall thereafter," it said.

In east and adjoining northeast India, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur for the next five days," it said.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha for the next five days, Bihar from July 9 to 12, Jharkhand on July 11 and 12, and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands till July 10. The IMD said central India is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next five days. Himachal Pradesh Rains Forecast: Met Warns of Extremely Heavy Rainfall in 7 Districts of State on July 8 and 9.

Besides, south India is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue in Karnataka and Kerala for the next 24 hours, the IMD said, adding "there will, however, be a significant reduction in rainfall thereafter".

