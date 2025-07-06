India are on the cusp of history, and needs just seven wickets to win the ongoing IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, when Day 2 resumes with England needing 536 runs to win, or survive 90 overs to enforce a draw. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham, and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription.

India vs England Live Streaming

Challenge accepted, #HarryBrook! 🔥#TeamIndia’s bowling coach #MorneMorkel weighs in on England’s fearless approach, and why Day 5 at Edgbaston is set up for a thrilling finish! 💥#ENGvIND 👉 2nd Test, Day 5 | SUN, 6th JULY, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/eyw4SfqkqM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)