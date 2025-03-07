Howrah, March 7: A distressing incident took place in West Bengal’s Howrah district, where a man entangled in an extramarital affair with his sister-in-law took a drastic step along with her. The relationship, which had been a source of tension within the family, led to intense conflict and emotional distress. As the situation worsened, the two, unable to cope with the pressure, allegedly consumed poison in a desperate act.

According to local sources, Tanmay Das, a resident of Kulgachia village, married a woman from Madhabpur around five years ago. Working in a garment factory, he reportedly developed a relationship with his wife's sister not long after his marriage, reported News18. Howrah Violence: Stone Pelting Erupts As 2 Groups Clash at Mobile Shop in West Bengal’s Shalimar; 2 Detained (See Pic and Video).

The family's unrest grew over time as tensions surrounding the affair escalated. On the morning of the incident, Tanmay Das left home on his motorcycle, telling his family he was going to the factory. However, he returned shortly afterward with his sister-in-law. Moments after arriving, both started vomiting uncontrollably. It was then that they admitted to having ingested poison together. Kolkata Shocker: Unknown Stalker Harasses Woman With Calls and Texts for 4 Months, Orders 300 Cash-on-Delivery Items Including Gadgets and Clothes to Her Home.

Upon witnessing their deteriorating condition, family members and locals quickly transported them to Sarat Chandra Medical College Hospital in Uluberia. Despite receiving medical attention, Tanmay could not survive and passed away later that night. Meanwhile, hospital authorities confirmed that his sister-in-law’s condition remains critical.

