In a shocking case of human sacrifice, a nine-year-old child was allegedly killed in occult practices by four relatives in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. According to the police, one of the accused allegedly believed that his wife was "possessed" by a deity and needed a human sacrifice to cure her. They allegedly slit the boy's throat, buried him and later took out his body and threw it into the river. "The investigation led to the arrest of Jaiprakash Gaur, who, during interrogation, confessed to the crime and revealed the names of his accomplices. We have also arrested one Indrajeet Kumar Gaur, also known as Atul Kumar, Bheem Gaur, and Ramashankar alias Shankar Gaur, from Gorakhpur. All four accused are relatives," Deoria SP Vikrant Vir said. "To cure her (the wife), Indrajeet and his in-laws allegedly approached his uncle, Jaiprakash, who recommended a human sacrifice. Indrajeet then contacted Ramashankar, his distant relative offering him Rs 50,000 to arrange for a young child," he added. A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS against all accused. Human Sacrifice Case in Gujarat: Occultist Hacks Minor Girl to Death With Axe in Front of Her Mother in Chhota Udepur, Places Victim's Blood on Temple Stairs.

Human Sacrifice Case Rocks Deoria, 9-Year-Old Boy Killed by Relatives

