In a shocking incident in Hyderabad’s Nacharam area, 23-year-old software professional B Satvik died after a streetlight pole collapsed on him while he was riding his bike late on September 2. Satvik was returning home from a friend’s place and heading towards Kartikeya Nagar when the rusted pole on the road median suddenly gave way, crushing him and flinging him off his bike. Police said the accident occurred as Satvik was riding on the wrong side of the road, and witnesses, including a tractor driver, immediately alerted authorities. The weakened pole, corroded over time, lost its strength, leading to the fatal collapse. The tragic moment was captured on CCTV, showing Satvik riding past the divider before the pole came crashing down. BMW M5 Competition Accident in Hyderabad: Luxury Sports Car Rams Into Pavement Near Café Niloufer in Hitech City, Video Goes Viral.

Hyderabad Techie Killed as Streetlight Pole Collapses

INDIA & ITS EXPENDABLES 25 year old Sathwik, a software engineer from #Hyderabad was crushed to death by an electric pole Sathwik was coming back from Ganesh Nimarjan when an electric pole crushed his head The tragic incident occurred in the Nacharam police station limits,… pic.twitter.com/qMQZzrSCj2 — Revathi (@revathitweets) September 2, 2025

