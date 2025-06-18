A bomb threat sent via email triggered panic at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport on Wednesday morning, June 18, prompting a high-alert security operation. The Telangana Special Protection Force, CISF, and local police swiftly responded, evacuating airport staff as a precautionary measure. Sniffer dogs and bomb detection squads were deployed to comb through the premises thoroughly. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Begumpet Division) confirmed that a bomb threat mail was received, leading to an intensive search operation. Videos from the scene showed security personnel inspecting key areas with bomb detection equipment. Authorities continue to investigate, with further updates awaited. Lufthansa Flight LH752 Hyderabad-Bound Forced To Return to Frankfurt Airport in Germany Due to Bomb Threat; Airline Says 'Did Not Receive Permission To Land'.

Hyderabad Airport Bomb Scare

Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Begumpet Airport, Security Forces launched Search Operation A #bombthreat email sent by unknown people triggered panic at #BegumpetAirport in #Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Telangana Special Protection Force, CISF, and other Security teams rushed to the… pic.twitter.com/7huSb9qoZm — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 18, 2025

