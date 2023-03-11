The Directorate of Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday (March 8) recovered gold bars of 2.314 kg (99.9 purity 24 carat) valued at Rs 1.32 crore. A person was carrying the smuggled gold bars from Kolkata at Secunderabad Railway Station in Falaknuma Express. The Hyderabad Zonal Unit of DRI officers collected the gold bars and investigated, said the officer on Saturday during a press conference. Kerala: Air India Staffer Arrested at Kochi Airport With 1,487 Gms of Gold.

Smuggled Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.32 crore Recovered

Hyderabad | DRI intercepted one person travelling from Kolkata by Falaknuma Express at Secunderabad Railway Station on 8th March. Smuggled gold bars bought from Kolkata, weighing 2.314 kgs valuing Rs 1.32 crore were seized. Further investigation is in progress. pic.twitter.com/yCRJczeZMJ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)