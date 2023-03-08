An Air India staffer was arrested at Kochi Airport for smuggling 1,487 gms of gold on Wednesday. The arrested person, Shafi, was working as cabin crew and was a native of Wayanad. The accused was on Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service, ANI reported. "Further interrogation is underway," said Customs Preventive Commissionerate. Delhi Airport Customs Seize Gold Bars Worth Over Rs 68 Lakh From Passenger Returning From Bahrain (See Pic).

Air India Staffer Arrested For Smuggling Gold:

Kochi | Air India cabin crew Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was arrested at Kochi Airport for smuggling 1,487 gms of gold. The cabin crew was of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service. Further interrogation underway: Customs Preventive Commissionerate pic.twitter.com/1nxVzF2fA7 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

