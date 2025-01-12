A shocking incident occurred in Agra's Agarsenpuram area within the Etmad-Ud-Daula police station limits. A gas cylinder used to inflate balloons for children exploded, causing widespread panic. The explosion, captured on CCTV, shows the terrifying moment as the cylinder burst, sending debris flying. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though the blast caused property damage in the vicinity. Eyewitnesses stated that the balloon vendor was roaming through the streets when the cylinder malfunctioned. Authorities are investigating the incident to ensure such accidents are avoided in the future. Cylinder Blast in Bulandshahr: 6 Dead After Gas Cylinder Explodes at House in Sikandarabad, Cause of Explosion To Be Probed (See Pics and Videos).

Balloon Vendor's Gas Cylinder Explodes in Agarsenpuram

आगरा (उत्तर प्रदेश) में लाइव खतरनाक हादसा देखिए। गलियों में घूम-घूम कर बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए गुब्बारे भरने वाला सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट हो गया और इसकी लाइव सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आई है। घटना थाना एत्माउदौला क्षेत्र के अग्रसेनपुरम में हुई है। pic.twitter.com/dNPzVICZKN — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) January 12, 2025

