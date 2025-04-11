(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Hyderabad Hit-and-Run: 19-Year-Old B Pharmacy Student Dies As Speeding Car Hits Bike in Koheda, Video Surfaces
A 19-year-old B Pharma student, Spandana, died after a speeding car hit her bike in Koheda. Her companion was critically injured. Police arrested the driver and seized the vehicle.
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 11, 2025 03:06 PM IST