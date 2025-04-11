In a tragic hit-and-run incident, a 19-year-old B Pharmacy student lost her life after a speeding Skoda car rammed into a two-wheeler in Koheda, under the Abdullapurmet police station limits. The incident occurred when the car hit the bike from behind and fled the scene without offering any help. The deceased has been identified as Spandana, a college student. A man accompanying her was critically injured in the accident and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police acted swiftly, chasing down the fleeing vehicle and apprehending the driver. The car involved in the crash has been seized. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, and legal action is being taken against the driver. The incident has sparked outrage, with locals demanding stricter enforcement against reckless driving in the area. Hit and Run Caught on Camera: 19-Year-Old B.Tech Student Killed in High-Speed Crash, Driver on the Run (Disturbing Visual).

19-Year-Old B Pharma Dies As Speeding Car Hits Bike in Koheda