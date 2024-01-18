Ram devotees organised a Maha Yagna for lok shanti at Kalbairav Hanuman Mandir in the Old City Hussaini Alam area of Hyderabad ahead of Ram Temple consecration ceremony. The event was organised to promote peace and harmony in the region. The Maha Yagna was attended by a large number of devotees who participated in the rituals and offered prayers. The Kalbairav Hanuman Mandir is a popular temple in the Old City Hussaini Alam area of Hyderabad. PM Narendra Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps on Ram Mandir, Book of Stamps Issued on Lord Ram Around the Globe (See Pics and Video).

Maha Yagna for Lok Shanti at Kalbairav Hanuman Mandir

#WATCH | Ram devotees organised Maha Yagna for lok shanti at Kalbairav Hanuman Mandir Old city Hussaini Alam area in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/UgyDX7n94q — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

