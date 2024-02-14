Excise CI Sadiq Ali was killed, and SI Kaja Valli Mohinuddin was injured after their bike was hit by a car in LB Nagar at midnight on February 14. The accident occurred when the car, taking a u-turn, veered onto the wrong route, hitting the bike. Reportedly, the victims, both residing at government quarters in Malakpet, were returning from a function when the incident happened. CI Sadiq Ali died on the spot, while SI Kaja Valli Mohinuddin suffered severe injuries. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway. Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding Goods Truck Hits Woman in Kukatpally, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Excise Officials Hit by Car in LB Nagar

