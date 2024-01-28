In a shocking incident, a speeding goods truck hit a woman walking on the side of the road and then overturned in the bushes in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident occurred in Vasantha Nagar in Hyderabad's Kukatpally. The video shows the speeding truck losing control and crashing into the woman before overturning. The exact date and time of the incident is unknown. The video has gone viral on social media. Hit-and-Run Case in Jubilee Hills: Bouncer Injured After Speeding Car Hits Bike in Hyderabad, Video Surfaces.

Hyderabad Road Accident

A goods truck hit a walking woman Kukatpally - A woman who was walking on the side of the road in Vasantha Nagar was hit by a speeding goods truck.#Hyderabad #Accident #Telangana #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/piOXumBfvP — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 28, 2024

