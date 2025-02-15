A high-speed BMW car crashed into a traffic police booth at the Jubilee Hills check-post in the early hours of Saturday, causing significant damage and triggering a police investigation. According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, which also resulted in one of the car’s tyres bursting. Eyewitnesses at the scene claimed that the driver appeared to be in an inebriated state at the time of the crash. Following the accident, the driver fled the scene, leaving behind the damaged vehicle. The Jubilee Hills Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to track down the absconding driver. Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering evidence to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. Telangana Road Accident: 2 Killed, 2 Others Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Lorry on Warangal-Hyderabad Highway; Disturbing Videos Surface.

Speeding BMW Crashes Into Traffic Police Booth at Jubilee Hills

#Hyderabad : A speeding #BMW car crashed into a traffic police booth at #JubileeHills check-post on early Saturday, February 15. Reportedly, the driver lost control of the car due to overspeeding, also leading to the bursting of one of the car’s tyres. Suspects the driver was… pic.twitter.com/8slOFa39Xg — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 15, 2025

