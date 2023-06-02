In a tragic incident, a two-year-old baby girl died after falling when she was hit by a car door, which the driver opened recklessly. The incident occurred on a busy road in Hyderabad's LB Nagar on Thursday. The heartbreaking incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The deceased child was identified as Dhanalakshmi. The police have launched a probe. Disturbing Video: Youths on Bike Come Under Truck Tyre After Man Opens Car’s Door Suddenly, Bengaluru Police Share CCTV Footage With Important Message.

Child Dies After Car Driver Recklessly Opens Door:

Hyd:-LB Nagar, Two-year-old Dhanalakshmi died due to car driver's negligence,Mother Sashirekha injured when the driver of a Maruti Ciaz car was careless opening the door of a car on the way to deliver a beautician service with her daughter.. pic.twitter.com/m5sgdwg2BW — Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) June 2, 2023

