In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a biker met with an accident while trying to avoid a car driver who was seen opening the door during peak hours. In the video, a biker can be seen coming from one end and trying to avoid the car driver who opens the car door in the middle of the road without being aware of oncoming vehicles. As the video moves forward, the biker can be seen crashing into a truck due to the lack of awareness of the car driver. Immediately after the accident, the driver and other onlookers can be seen rushing to the biker's aide. The video was shared by Kala Krishnaswamy, IPS DCP Traffic East who said, "Please be aware when you are opening the doors of your vehicle and avoid fatal mishaps."

Avoid Fatal Mishaps

