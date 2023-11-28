In view of the Telangana Assembly elections, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 29 and 30, announced the District Magistrate of Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 28. Regular activities in the region will resume on December 1. For the unversed, the state will undergo voting for the assembly polls on November 30, and the counting of the votes will be held on December 3. Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Date: Polling on November 30, Results to Be Declared on December 3; Check Complete Poll Schedule.

Hyderabad School Holidays

In view of the Telangana Assembly elections, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023. Regular activities resume on 1 Dec: Collector & District Magistrate, Hyderabad — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)