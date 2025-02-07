A tragic accident occurred in Hanuman Hills, Pedda Amberpet, Hayatnagar, where a four-year-old LKG student, B Ritvika, was crushed to death by her school van on Thursday, February 6. The incident happened when the driver reversed the vehicle, failing to notice the child who had just gotten down. She fell under the rear tyre and succumbed to her injuries on the spot. CCTV footage of the aftermath has surfaced online, showing three men rushing the child to a hospital on a bike in a desperate attempt to save her. Her body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Man Follows Lone Woman, Snatches Gold Chain and Flees (Watch Video).

Four-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over by School Van in Hayatnagar

