A constable was attacked near Omega Hospital in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills after intervening in a fight between two parties involved in a road accident. The altercation started following a collision between a car and a two-wheeler. As the parties fought, the constable stepped in, but the two-wheeler rider, in a fit of rage, struck him with a beer bottle. The rider has been taken into custody, and the constable, who sustained minor injuries, is reportedly out of danger. A case has been filed in connection with the incident. Hyderabad Shocker: Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Attempted Rape of Young Woman Aboard Moving Train.

Cop Trying To Stop Road Rage Fight Stabbed in Banjara Hills

