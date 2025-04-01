A cab driver allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old German woman while she was en route to the airport near Mamidipally in Hyderabad on Monday night, March 31. The woman, who was visiting a friend in the city, was reportedly attacked after the driver diverted the vehicle to an isolated spot. Following the incident, she contacted the police and filed a complaint at the Pahadishareef police station. A rape case was registered under Section 64 of the BNS, and authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning potential witnesses to track the suspect’s whereabouts. Further investigation is underway. Hyderabad Shocker: Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Attempted Rape of Young Woman Aboard Moving Train.

Cab Driver Allegedly Rapes German Tourist Near Hyderabad Airport

#Hyderabad : A German woman was allegedly assaulted by a Cab Driver on the way to the Airport. A 25-year-old German woman, was allegedly Sexually Assaulted by a cab driver at #Mamidipally, under #Pahadishareef police station limits, while on her way to the airport on Monday… pic.twitter.com/EJch4Fx54R — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 1, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

