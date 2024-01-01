A family dinner on New Year's Eve became a menace in a Grand Hotel in Hyderabad's Abids after the hotel staff attacked the family for complaining about the quality of the biryani served to them. A video has gone viral on social media that shows the hotel staff thrashing the family brutally with sticks and chairs. According to reports, the scuffle broke out after the family raised concerns about the biryani's taste, leading the staff to resort to physical violence. Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh immediately contacted Abids police and demanded action against the waiters and the owner of the Grand Hotel for their alleged assault on the family. Police have arrested three waiters in connection with the case. Wrestlers Fight in Hyderabad Video: Brawl Breaks Out Between Two Groups After ‘Pahalwans’ Punch Each Other During Match in Lal Bahadur Stadium, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Hotel Staff Brutally Thrash Family:

Staff of Grand Hotel located at #Abids allegedly attacked a family which had come to the restaurant for dining. #Hyderabad #Telangana pic.twitter.com/QcAJnUPcau — Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) January 1, 2024

Abids Police Arrest Three Waiters:

