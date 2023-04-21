An eight-year-old boy was found dead inside a drain in Telangana's Hyderabad. The family of the deceased teenager has suspected to be a case of human sacrifice. A CCTV video surfaced online that showed the suspect carrying the boy's dead body, Abdul Wahid. Based on this, the cops arrested a transgender person, Imran, with the help of surveillance footage. Four more people were also arrested in connection with the case. Hyderabad Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered, Family Suspect Human Sacrifice; Transgender Among Five Arrested.

CCTV Video Shows Accused Carrying Body:

8-Year-Old Found Dead In Telangana Drain, CCTV Shows Suspect Carrying Body https://t.co/SJLCX68jjh NDTV's @umasudhir reports pic.twitter.com/njYKBJM2xE — NDTV (@ndtv) April 21, 2023

