A shocking incident was caught on CCTV in Karmanghat, Hyderabad, where an under-construction wall collapsed on a moving auto rickshaw, leaving two passengers seriously injured. Three others in the vehicle managed to escape with minor injuries. The accident occurred near a construction site when the weakened wall suddenly crumbled, trapping the auto rickshaw underneath. Passersby and local residents rushed to the scene to rescue the victims before emergency services arrived. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control Crashes Into Road Median Before Going Up Pavement Near NTR Ghat; Videos Surface.

Under-Construction Wall Collapses on Auto Rickshaw in Karmanghat

#Hyderabad : An under-construction wall collapses on an auto rickshaw, in Karmanghat, caught in #CCTV. Two passengers sustained serious injuries while three others escaped with minor injuries.#Karmanghat #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/4syNI241Qe — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 3, 2025

