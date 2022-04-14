On the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he is a big 'Bhakt' of Dr BR Ambedkar since childhood. "I have read about his life, and thoughts many times," he said. The AAP leader also said that they have made education about Baba Saheb compulsory in schools. "I have resolved to ensure that Babasaheb's message reaches every household," Kejriwal stated.

Check tweet:

