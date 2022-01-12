West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged pilgrims including Sadhus visiting Gangasagar Mela to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines and make the Mela smaller.

Mamata Banerjee says I could do whatever I can but COVID-19, Omicron situation is not in my hands.

I request everyone including Sadhus to make this Mela (Gangasagar) smaller because COVID is spreading rapidly. I could do whatever I can but Covid, Omicron situation is not in my hands: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee this afternoon pic.twitter.com/JJu5f50qQg — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

