NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday took to Twitter and thanked leaders of the opposition for suggesting his name as a candidate for the election of the President of India, at the meeting held in Delhi. After the meeting, Pawar rejected the offer. "However I like to state that I have humbly declined the proposal of my candidature," he said in a tweet. In another tweet, Pawar said that he was happy to continue his service for the well-being of the common man.

Check tweet:

I am happy to continue my service for the well-being of the common man. pic.twitter.com/48hccVgjCa — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)