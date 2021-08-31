Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday congratulated the people of Indore as the 100 percent adult population of the city received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, over eight lakh COVID-19 vaccines doses were adminsitered in the state. Till now, 4,63,58,477 doses have been given in Madhya Pradesh so far.

I want to congratulate the people of Indore as 100% of the adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of #COVID vaccine: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/dEIEsHlx33 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)