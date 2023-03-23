I was inspired to become a #NikshayMitra on the call of PM @narendramodi; I go to the homes of TB patients and give them treatment and other related information about TB and adopted 21 patients: Dr. Atul Singh, Nikshay Mitra#WorldTBDay | #WorldTBDay2023 | @TBHDJ | @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/19TsiOU5Xr— DD News (@DDNewslive) March 23, 2023

